Police rescue a 14-month-old baby who had been stolen by a relative in Kirinyaga after an intelligence-led operation.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Acting on intelligence Police Officers domiciled at Kutus Police Station have successfully rescued 14-month-old Maurine Kariuko, who was reported missing on January 23, 2025.

The ordeal began when the child's mother filed a report at the police station, detailing the troubling circumstances surrounding her daughter's disappearance.

She explained that she had left her child in the care of a relative while she briefly stepped into a barber shop for a haircut.

Upon her return, she was devastated to discover that both the relative and the child had vanished without a trace.



Determined to bring the infant home safely, investigators promptly launched an intensive search.

Through forensic trails, they were able to smoke out and arrest the relative from her hideout in the Piai area of Kirinyaga County, in an operation, that saw the rescue of the infant bringing her back to safety.



Meanwhile, as investigations continue, Maurine has been joyfully reunited with her family, bringing an end to their distressing ordeal and restoring peace to their hearts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.