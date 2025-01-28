Fraudulent businessman CHRIS OBURE, who masterminded KELVIN OMWENGA’s murder, in court again for forging documents in an attempt to claim ownership of the multimillion Senteu Plaza.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Fraudulent businessman, Philip Chrisantus Obure alias "Chris Obure" has this morning pleaded not guilty to offenses of forgery, giving false information, and uttering false documents before Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi at the Milimani Law Court.

Obure was arrested yesterday after detectives based at Serious Crime Unit backed by DCI's Document Examiners established that the businessman had presented forged Binding Resolutions fronting them as genuine in an attempt to claim ownership of multimillion Senteu Plaza.

Obure, whose firm, SBS Dunhill East Africa is housed at the Plaza, had previously used the said documents to fraudulently obtain money from foreigners whom he lured into believing he is the owner of the Plaza.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the four charges against him and was awarded a personal bond of Ksh 500,000 and a surety of the same amount or cash bail of Ksh 200,000 with 1 personal contact.

This comes days after a judgment delivered by Justice Patrick Otieno at Milimani High Court on January 23, 2025, giving the Assets Recovery Agency a greenlight to recover over Sh 18 million from two private jet leasing firms linked to Obure following their suspicious involvement in international money laundering syndicate.

