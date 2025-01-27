Rogue lawyer, LAICHENA MUGAMBI, on the spot for ‘ stealing’ Ksh 1.3 million paid by an insurance company to an accident victim (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A victim man has come forward with allegations of withheld compensation after his lawyer failed to disburse Ksh 1.3 million paid by an insurance company following a 2016 motorcycle accident.

The victim, who reported the matter to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), claims that despite the insurance payout being made in 2024, he has yet to receive a single cent from his lawyer, Raichena Mugambi of Laichena Mugambi & Ayiecko Advocates, based at Utalii House.

"Hello Cyprian. Please help a brother in a desperate situation. I had an accident in 2016 on a motorcycle, and the insurance paid me 1.3 million last year, but my lawyer has never given me even a cent. His name is Raichena Mugambi.

“I reported him to the Law Society of Kenya, and until now he has not paid. "Insurance made payments in 2024. Nisaidie, tafadhali. I have attached all the crucial documents and photos. He told me he is rich and that I can't take him anywhere.

"Please help expose him so that justice can be served. His office is at Utalii House, Laichena Mugambi & Ayiecko Advocates."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.