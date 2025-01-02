Police lob tear gas canisters inside a church in Nyandarua for allegedly chanting ‘RUTO Must Go’





Thursday, January 2,2025 - Chaos and pandemonium rocked a church in Nyandarua county on Wednesday after police lobbed tear gas canisters in the church after congregants allegedly started chanting 'Ruto must go'

The incident happened at PEFA church Miharati when police lobbed tear gas canisters after residents started shouting 'Ruto must go'

Congregants screamed as they scrambled to exit the premises.

As the smoke intensified, they were seen covering their noses to avoid inhaling the choking fumes.

"Wooi, you person, please move," one congregant was heard saying, likely trying to get someone standing in front of him to move. Just when they thought things couldn’t get worse, the lights began flickering, causing more panic among congregants.

"Wooi, Jesus! Jesus! Can we move backward?" congregants were heard shouting one after another.

The incident comes at a time when many Kenyans are demanding accountability from President William Ruto, especially at the height of ongoing abductions in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST