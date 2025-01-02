Police lob tear gas canisters inside a church in Nyandarua for allegedly chanting ‘RUTO Must Go’

Thursday, January 2,2025 - Chaos and pandemonium rocked a church in Nyandarua county on Wednesday after police lobbed tear gas canisters in the church after congregants allegedly started chanting 'Ruto must go'
The incident happened at PEFA
church Miharati when police lobbed tear gas canisters after residents started
shouting 'Ruto must go'
Congregants screamed as they scrambled to exit the premises.
As the smoke intensified, they were seen
covering their noses to avoid inhaling the choking fumes.
"Wooi, you person, please
move," one congregant was heard saying, likely trying to get someone
standing in front of him to move. Just when they thought things couldn’t get
worse, the lights began flickering, causing more panic among congregants.
"Wooi, Jesus! Jesus! Can we
move backward?" congregants were heard shouting one after another.
The incident comes at a time when many
Kenyans are demanding accountability from President William Ruto, especially at
the height of ongoing abductions in the country.
