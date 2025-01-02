DENNIS ITUMBI speaks on claims that DP KINDIKI was assaulted by FAROUK KIBET





Thursday, January 2, 2024 - Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects, Dennis Itumbi, has clarified whether Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was slapped by President William Ruto’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, for refusing to toe the line.

Since Christmas Day, rumors have circulated that Kindiki was being frustrated by Farouk, forcing him to skip three of President William Ruto’s events in Western Kenya, including the New Year ushering at Kisii State Lodge on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, Itumbi labelled the allegations as baseless, challenging critics to craft lies with more substance.

Itumbi reiterated that both Ruto and Kindiki are focused on delivering their administration’s promises and that any attempts to drive a wedge between them are futile.

He stated that in the New Year, the administrations' successes and projects would do the talking.

"Ati DP Kindiki Kithure was slapped by Farouk. uwongo. ati, there is a fallout; please craft uwongo that lasts.

"The president and his deputy are busy implementing the plan. This year, the projects and programmes will speak. 2025, we will point out your lies in real time," Itumbi wrote on X

