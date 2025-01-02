DCI reveals why FRANCIS GAITHO is a wanted man - Urges members of the public to report to the nearest police station if they see him.





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Mr. Francis Ng’ang’a Gaitho, whose photograph is displayed below, is WANTED by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for various criminal activities.

The suspect had been charged with the offense of publishing false information in violation of Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act (Case No. CR E738/24).

He absconded a court session on December 4, 2024, which resulted in the issuance of a Warrant of Arrest by the Milimani Law Courts.



He is also under investigation for sharing personal information of a senior Public Officer and Publishing False Information Contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act against other Kenyan citizens.



Additionally, the suspect will face multiple counts of cyber harassment for a post in which he disparaged senior government officials.

The above files are pending perusal and advice by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.



If you have any information that may lead to the prompt arrest of the suspect, please call our toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 anonymously or report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.