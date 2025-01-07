Police break silence after the release of 4 abductees as they announce the next move – You won’t believe what they said





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that four abductees including Billy Mwangi and Peter Muteti, who mysteriously disappeared in December last year have been found alive.

In a statement, Spokesperson Resila Onyango announced that the police service would reach out to the families of the four abductees for support and investigations.

According to the police spokesperson, Bernard Kavuli who was reported missing at Ngong' Police Station presented himself at Moi's Bridge Police Station today and is currently assisting the officers with investigations.

Similarly, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Rony Kiplagat whose abductions were reported to the Embu, Kabete, and Thogoto Police Stations respectively have already been reunited with their families.

While speaking to journalists, the police boss announced that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) already commenced probing cases of missing persons with some of the cases still pending in court.

Onyango went ahead to urge members of the public to collaborate with security agencies by providing any information that may aid in investigations or tracing the missing people.

“All information is helpful and can be reported to the nearest police station or our toll-free lines 999, 911, 112 or FichuakwaDCI 0800722203,” she remarked.

“The National Police Service remains committed to ensuring that all these matters are thoroughly investigated to their logical conclusions,” she added.

Onyango's assurance comes hours after reports emerged that Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Ronny Kiplagat and Benard Kavuli had been found alive in different places.

The four disappeared on December 21 after allegedly being abducted by unknown people, despite concerns, the police service distanced itself from their alleged abductions.

