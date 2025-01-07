BILLY MWANGI’s father breaks silence after his abducted son was released– You won’t believe what he said





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Billy Mwangi’s father, Gerald Karicha, has broken his silence following the release of his son, who was abducted on December 21 last year.

This is after it emerged that Mwangi was tortured by his abductors and was really traumatized.

Speaking after Mwangi's release, Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji revealed that Mwangi had endured torture during his captivity and was left traumatized as a result.

He has since been taken to hospital for check-up and treatment.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the young man is seriously traumatized, he has been whipped, and he was kept in a dark room,” MP Mukunji said.

“I want to say that even though Billy has been found, let him be the last person to endure the ordeal he has gone through. Let Billy's parents be the last people to experience such an ordeal.”

However, speaking during an interview, Karicha stated that his son had walked home at around 8:00 am on Monday and appeared physically fine.

However, he refused to disclose where his son was being held and by who, saying they had set aside that discussion for later and were currently rejoicing over their son’s safe return.

“Our son is here, and he is okay. We are yet to recover from the happiness because it was really traumatizing, but now that he has come back, we have to put all the other issues behind us,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who prayed for Mwangi’s safe return, including the church and the entire Embu community.

Mwangi had disappeared after posting AI-generating images of President William Ruto.

