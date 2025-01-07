Let the battle begin as MARTHA KARUA beats MUSEVENI in round one in the fight to free BESIGYE from Ugandan military court





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Narc-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has won the first victory against President Yoweri Museveni’s administration.

This is after the Ugandan Law Council allowed her to represent Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye at a court martial in Uganda.

The council handed her a temporary law practicing certificate in Ugandan jurisdiction.

Ugandan Law Council convened a special meeting yesterday to reconsider her application after it was initially rejected on December 6, 2024.

The approval means that Karua can now represent Besigye in an ongoing case in Uganda’s Court Martial.

“The Law Council has granted a temporary Practicing Certificate to Hon. Martha Karua, following her reapplication through the Uganda Law Society,” the law society's statement read in part.

Following the granting of the practicing certificate, Karua will be able to represent her clients on Ugandan soil in court effectively starting January 7, 2025.

To practice in Uganda, Karua was required to lodge a formal application since she is from a different legal jurisdiction.

Besigye’s case drew significant attention, both regionally and internationally, as concerns over political freedoms and judicial processes in East Africa come under scrutiny.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.