Let the battle begin as MARTHA KARUA beats MUSEVENI in round one in the fight to free BESIGYE from Ugandan military court

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Narc-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has won the first victory against President Yoweri Museveni’s administration.
This
is after the Ugandan Law Council allowed her to represent Opposition
Leader Kizza Besigye at a court martial in Uganda.
The
council handed her a temporary law practicing certificate in Ugandan
jurisdiction.
Ugandan Law Council convened a
special meeting yesterday to reconsider her application after it was initially
rejected on December 6, 2024.
The
approval means that Karua can now represent Besigye in an ongoing case
in Uganda’s Court Martial.
“The Law Council has granted a
temporary Practicing Certificate to Hon. Martha Karua, following her
reapplication through the Uganda Law Society,” the law society's statement read
in part.
Following the granting of the
practicing certificate, Karua will be able to represent her clients on Ugandan
soil in court effectively starting January 7, 2025.
To practice in Uganda, Karua was
required to lodge a formal application since she is from a different legal
jurisdiction.
Besigye’s case drew significant
attention, both regionally and internationally, as concerns over political
freedoms and judicial processes in East Africa come under scrutiny.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments