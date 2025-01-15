PHOTOs of KARANGU MURAYA’s side chick-turned-second wife’s ex-husband - Her first marriage lasted less than six 6 months.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Netizens have unearthed photos of Karangu Muraya’s second wife’s ex-husband.

The beautiful lady identified as Carol Kim got married in June 2018.

In 2019, Carol told her husband that the marriage could not work, and they separated.

In December 2021, Carol filed for divorce, which was granted in January 2022.

She returned the dowry in April 2024.

According to Kikuyu customs, if a couple has a boy, the dowry is not returned; however, if they have a girl, it can be.

Below are photos of her ex-husband.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.