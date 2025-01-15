Langu jicho tu - KARANGU MURAYA’s second wife’s ex-husband reacts after they confirmed their union.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - The ex-husband to Karangu Muraya’s second wife Carol Kim has reacted after the couple confirmed their union, sparking reactions on social media.

The man, identified as Joseph Nganga Ndegwa on Facebook, married Carol in 2018 in a colourful white wedding.

However, their marriage was short-lived.

She divorced him less than 6 months after their wedding.

Reacting to her new union with Karangu, Joseph said he has nothing much to say.

“Langu jicho tu,” he said, implying that there are a lot of red flags in the marriage.

He further noted that he moved on after their messy divorce.

Below are photos of Carol and Joseph during their wedding.





