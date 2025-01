Saturday, January 4, 2025 - The body of 27-year-old John Muchiri was found dumped by the roadside in Banana, Kiambu County after he went missing on Friday 3rd, 2025.

According to John’s girlfriend, she received a call from an unknown phone number directing her to the place where his body had been dumped.

The deceased’s body had visible injury marks, an indication that he might have been tortured.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.