Witchcraft is Real: Kenyan man caught on CCTV allegedly performing witchcraft outside a business premise in the middle of the night (VIDEO).

Saturday, January 4, 2025 - A video that has surfaced online shows the moment CCTV cameras captured a man allegedly performing witchcraft outside a business premises in the middle of the night.
In the video, the middle-aged man walks towards a shop at
2:04 AM and stands at the entrance.
He looks around, removes a bottle, and sprays unknown chemicals
on the door and windows.
The bottle was believed to contain charms that he had gotten
from a witch doctor.
The incident happened at Chokaa Estate along Kangundo Road.
The guy reportedly sells mutura in the area.
Watch the video below.
What is going on here wadau? pic.twitter.com/m2Y5pXM9n5— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) January 1, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
