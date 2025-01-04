Witchcraft is Real: Kenyan man caught on CCTV allegedly performing witchcraft outside a business premise in the middle of the night (VIDEO).





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - A video that has surfaced online shows the moment CCTV cameras captured a man allegedly performing witchcraft outside a business premises in the middle of the night.

In the video, the middle-aged man walks towards a shop at 2:04 AM and stands at the entrance.

He looks around, removes a bottle, and sprays unknown chemicals on the door and windows.

The bottle was believed to contain charms that he had gotten from a witch doctor.

The incident happened at Chokaa Estate along Kangundo Road.

The guy reportedly sells mutura in the area.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.