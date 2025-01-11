Panic as Java employee who shielded protesters during anti-government protests goes missing under mysterious circumstances (PHOTOs).







Saturday, January 11, 2025 - The family of Robert Aron Ochieng' is shaken after he went missing en route to visit his workmate on 5th January 2025.

Robert’s cousin Cecilia Brenda said the Java employee left work at 3PM to visit his friend in Parklands.

His family got concerned after he failed to report to work for two days.

His phone was also switched off, prompting his family to launch a manhunt for him.

“He is very respectful and if there is a reason for him not to report for duty, he gives it in advance; he rarely misses work,’’ Brenda said.

Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi revealed that Robert shielded protesters from police brutality during the anti-government protests last year.

“This young man is missing, Robert Aron Ochieng . He was based at Java Koinange, and was very kind to us during the protests. Please help find him,” Mwangi tweeted.

It is not clear whether his disappearance is linked to his kind deeds during the protests.













