Woman reveals why she blocked her friend who wanted her to date her brother

The tech enthusiast revealed that the female friend wanted her to date her brother in November, despite knowing he was engaged to be married two months later.

When she found out, she blocked the friend and her brother.

The X user shsred the story, writing: "This female friend of mine, her brother wanted to date me back in November. I wasn't interested in him, and now he just posted his wife on his WhatsApp status. He got married yesterday, and my friend posted pictures of both of them too.

"No questions asked, I blocked my friend and her brother.

"She knew he had a fiancée but was still pushing me to date her brother, who's a habitual cheater.

"ègbè eluigwe ga-agba unu abụọ ọkụ (thunder will strike you both)"