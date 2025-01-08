Over 2.5 million Kenyans facing starvation under RUTO’s regime – REPORT

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - A non-governmental organization has reported that over 2 million Kenyans are facing starvation due to inadequate rainfall and government neglect.
The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reported that between 2.5 and 2.99 million people would require food aid from October of last year through May.
Food insecurity is expected to
peak in February, before the onset of the March to May long rains.
In particular, pastoral areas in
Turkana, Marsabit, and Garissa counties are projected to experience a food
crisis through at least May. This is largely due to the below-average
October-December short rains.
The FEWS NET early warning
report pointed out that low livestock herd sizes, coupled with limited
improvements in forage and livestock conditions during the OND short
rains, resulted in below-average milk availability.
As a result, households resorted
to negative coping strategies, such as skipping meals, to meet their basic food
needs.
In other pastoral areas, the
report said stressed food security outcomes are anticipated until January 2025
due to below-average forage and water availability resulting from the
inadequate OND short rains.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments