Over 2.5 million Kenyans facing starvation under RUTO’s regime – REPORT





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - A non-governmental organization has reported that over 2 million Kenyans are facing starvation due to inadequate rainfall and government neglect.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reported that between 2.5 and 2.99 million people would require food aid from October of last year through May.

Food insecurity is expected to peak in February, before the onset of the March to May long rains.

In particular, pastoral areas in Turkana, Marsabit, and Garissa counties are projected to experience a food crisis through at least May. This is largely due to the below-average October-December short rains.

The FEWS NET early warning report pointed out that low livestock herd sizes, coupled with limited improvements in forage and livestock conditions during the OND short rains, resulted in below-average milk availability.

As a result, households resorted to negative coping strategies, such as skipping meals, to meet their basic food needs.

In other pastoral areas, the report said stressed food security outcomes are anticipated until January 2025 due to below-average forage and water availability resulting from the inadequate OND short rains.

