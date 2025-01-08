KALENJIN leaders tell RUTO to place GACHAGUA under house arrest until 2027 – He is a threat to National Security!





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - A section of Kalenjin community leaders has called on President William Ruto to place former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua under house arrest, citing him as a threat to national security.

The leaders stated that since his impeachment in October last year, Gachagua has been sabotaging Ruto’s administration by preaching hatred and politics of division.

One of the leaders, Kiigen Koech, urged the president to use his powers and detain the former second in command until 2027 during election campaigns.

Koech stated that this move would enable the President to effectively deliver his manifesto to Kenyans, as Gachagua, if left to roam freely, poses a threat to the Head of State and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

“Put RIGATHI GACHAGUA under HOUSE ARREST! Until campaigns start.

"President WILLIAM RUTO has WORK to do for Kenyans! Period," Koech wrote on X.

