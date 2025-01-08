Bishop MARK KARIUKI reveals how Kenyans abused him for meeting President RUTO at state house last month - VIDEO





Wednesday, January 8,2025 - Deliverance Church International General Overseer, Bishop Dr. Mark Kariuki, has revealed that he faced abuse from Kenyans after meeting President William Ruto last month

Kariuki was among the evangelical church leaders hosted by the President at State House, Nairobi, on December 11.

The Evangelical and Pentecostal church leaders were led by Redeemed Gospel Church Presiding Bishop Kepha Omae.

President Ruto, in a statement following the meeting, emphasized that church leaders and the state have always collaborated to promote unity.

Speaking last weekend, Bishop Kariuki disclosed that he faced severe abuse from Kenyans after he visited President Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

He revealed that he was called unprintable names for associating himself with the President.

