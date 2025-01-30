OSCAR SUDI says GACHAGUA is corrupt like RUTO – Names three scandals he was involved in!





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has blasted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he accused President William Ruto of being the 'cartel in chief' of corruption at State House.

On Monday, Gachagua, who was among those attending the Democratic Action Party (DAP) office launch in Nairobi, accused Ruto of looting billions of taxpayers' money in collusion with renowned wheeler-dealers Jayesh Saini and Adil Khawaja.

Gachagua stated that Jayesh Saini and Adil Khawaja, the two power brokers with full access to State House, are the ones who secured the multi-billion tender for the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme."

In response, Sudi did not deny the accusations leveled against Ruto but pointed out that Gachagua was also involved in the Sh 3.7 billion mosquito scandal, the illicit sugar scandal, and the police remuneration scandal.

“Wamunyoro, you're forgetting your involvement in the Ksh 3.7 billion MOSQUITO NET SCANDAL at KEMSA, the ILLICIT SUGAR SCANDAL as well as the POLICE REMUNERATIONS SCANDAL?

"You have now morphed into a CRY BABY, whipping up emotions to gain public sympathy. Visibly, you have SELECTIVE Amnesia,” Sudi told Gachagua on X.

