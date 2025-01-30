GACHAGUA may be poor in judgment but he is a good crowd mobilizer – NELSON HAVI warns RUTO





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has stated that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a fierce crowd mobilizer who will give President William Ruto a run for his money in the 2027 presidential election.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Havi said Ruto has a lot of work to do going forward because Gachagua is a good mobilizer and Kenyans will listen to him whether he says the truth or not.

"He is a distinguished crowd mobilizer. He may be poor in his judgement but he pulls crowds.

"The unfortunate thing about Kenyans, is they listen to whoever entertains them the most, and Gachagua has that gift," Havi stated.

Havi spoke after Gachagua blasted Ruto badly during the launch of Eugene Wamalwa’s Democratic Action Party (DAP) office in Nairobi.

He tore into Ruto, calling him the chief priest of corruption and accusing him of converting State House into the 'house of cartels'

The Kenyan DAILY POST.