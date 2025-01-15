AOKO OTIENO exposed SAKAJA’s alleged male lover before her X account was pulled down (PHOTO).





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Renowned social media personality Aoko Otieno has left netizens with endless questions after her X account which had over 397,000 followers was pulled down.

Aoko has been very vocal on X where she exposes the controversial private lives of prominent politicians.

Before her account was pulled down, she had posted a photo of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s alleged male lover.

Rumours of Sakaja’s penchant for men have been swirling around on social media for quite some time.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.