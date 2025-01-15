AOKO OTIENO exposed SAKAJA’s alleged male lover before her X account was pulled down (PHOTO).

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Renowned social media personality Aoko Otieno has left netizens with endless questions after her X account which had over 397,000 followers was pulled down.
Aoko has been very vocal on X where she exposes the
controversial private lives of prominent politicians.
Before her account was pulled down, she had posted a
photo of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s alleged male lover.
Rumours of Sakaja’s penchant for men have been swirling
around on social media for quite some time.
Check out Aoko’s tweet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments