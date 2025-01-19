ORENGO urges ODM leaders and supporters not to be part of RUTO‘s praise and worship team





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has blasted a section of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members for following President William Ruto blindly without questioning the errors in his administration.

Speaking during the burial of Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) chairperson Roseline Odede in Uyoma Rarieda Sub-county, Orengo urged the opposition to stand firm and be on the right side of history.

"The law can never be suspended, you must always live by the dictates of the Constitution. When (Adolf) Hitler formed the government, it was a coalition and that coalition died so I pray that ODM can withstand any storm," Orengo said.

"Even if you make compromises, you must do so on principle. Don't be part of praise and worship, we must stand firm."

Orengo also expressed concern over the rise in abduction cases in recent months, urging the government to address the issue and put an end to the menace.

"Kenya is crying that we must stop abductions, and extrajudicial killings so that we can be a republic. When there is too much sycophancy in government, people lose sight of their fundamentals."The governor stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.