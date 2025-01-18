End the abductions now or else…RAILA bolts as he implicates and threatens RUTO over the abductions

Sunday, January 19, 2025 – The ongoing abductions in the country have got former Prime Minister Raila Odinga pretty worked up.
This is after he criticized
President William Ruto and his government for failing to tame the abductions.
In a new twist of events since
the formation of the broad-based government, Raila challenged Ruto’s government
to be truthful with Kenyans over the ongoing abductions.
Speaking during the burial of
Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson
Roseline Adhiambo Odede, Raila demanded an end to the cases of abductions as
Ruto had promised, failure to which things will never be the same again.
At the same time, the former PM
called for the compensation of kidnapped victims.
"I said before closing the
year that abductions must come to an end. If Ruto said it would end, then it
should end. We should stop arresting these children," Raila ascertained.
He went on to question why no
one had been arrested in connection to the abductions.
While poking holes into the
Police IG, Douglas Kanja, Raila questioned why Kanja had denied knowledge of
who is behind the abductions yet during the disappearances abductees are
handcuffed.
"Handcuffs are not items
that can just be bought from the shop. It is only the police with them. Who are
those with handcuffs?" Raila questioned.
Raila went on to call out
leaders for lying to Kenyans. According to Raila, a country cannot be built on
lies but on integrity.
Raila assured Kenyans
that despite his AUC bid, he has not changed and he will continue to fight
for Kenya's rights.
"Even if I am going to
Addis Ababa, no one is taking me there. It is not that I have changed. We must
speak on these issues," Raila assured.
