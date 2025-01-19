SIFUNA calls for ODM leaders and members not to be sycophants and criticize RUTO over abductions





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has urged party members in government to speak out against injustices in the country.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) chairperson Roseline Odede in Uyoma Rarieda Sub-county, Sifuna reprimanded ODM members for being sycophants, urging them to call out Ruto on injustices that are going on in the country.

"Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, emphasized the importance of Orange Party leaders remembering their responsibility to Kenyans, despite their increased access to power."

“We must stop being sycophants. If something is wrong, it is wrong. I will not participate in the activities of my fellow ODM members who are enjoying the fruits of being in Ruto’s government and are stifling my efforts to call out the government,” Sifuna asserted.

Sifuna’s comments were echoed by senior ODM figurehead James Orengo, who warned against too much sycophancy.

“We (ODM) have an identity. If you lose that identity for easy victories, we are going to pay for it in the future.

"If you must make compromises, you must make compromises on matters of principle.

"Do not be part of praise and worship. When there is too much sycophancy, people lose sight of their fundamentals,” Orengo affirmed.

