OMTATAH calls out the Kenya Kwanza government as he reveals how RUTO is trying to silence the youth through abductions.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has exposed how President William Ruto is trying to steer the country away from being a democracy.

Speaking during an interview, Omtatah gave some insights on what he thought of the recent trend of abductions.

The vocal Senator claimed the abductions were an intimidation tactic since Kenyans, particularly the youth, were determined to fight for good governance.

"Public office is no longer for service but for theft," Omtatah observed.

"The abductions are an attempt to operate outside the law and create fear among the youngsters who are forcefully demanding good governance."

Without giving names, Omtatah claimed there were attempts to poke holes in Kenya's democracy.

"I think someone is trying to dismantle this country as we know it. Somebody does not like a republic. That's why you are seeing that all the republican principles and institutions are being dismantled," he went on.

In the same interview, the Senator revealed that since his brush with the law on December 30, he has been barred from entering state institutions, including DCI offices.

He recalled an incident where he drove to the offices to aid a Kenyan but was informed he would not be allowed access.

"Orders have been issued stating that I am not allowed to enter any government institution. If this can be done to a senator, what will happen to ordinary people?" he posed.

Amid pressure on the government to end abductions, several Kenyans who were missing for at least two weeks re-emerged on Monday and reunited with their families.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.