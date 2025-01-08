BILLY MWANGI reveals intimate details about his abduction as he breaks silence after the ordeal – Look!

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Billy Mwangi has finally broken his silence over the ordeal he underwent at the hands of abductors.
Speaking yesterday, Mwangi
announced that he is recuperating well after being released by his abductors.
He detailed that he was
physically doing well, however, he admitted that the abduction ordeal was
affecting him mentally.
He added that he was still
coming to terms with the incident given that the abductors also shaved his
hair, forcing him to wear a cap.
"I'm back, I'm healthy and
I am recuperating though I'm still not there yet mentally. I will be
fine," Mwangi stated.
On the other hand, he warned
Kenyans against suspicious activities on his X account.
According to Mwangi, his
account had been hacked. He added that his phone was also taken during the
abduction.
Therefore, he called on Kenyans
to ignore the statements made on the accounts.
Meanwhile, he thanked Kenyans
for piling pressure on the abductors to release him adding that more
information would be made public soon enough.
"Those guys using my
accounts are parodies. They are not me. I'm not on X (Twitter). Mine was hacked
and my phone was taken away. In case of anything I will update you guys in due
course," he stated.
"To X users, my followers,
and those in Nairobi, I want to say thank you, even though they
shaved my head.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
