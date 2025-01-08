Luos are very comfortable with President RUTO and RAILA ODINGA’s leadership – ANYANGA says ni Kumi Bila Break!





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - A section of Luo community leaders has said the community is very happy with the leadership of President William Ruto.

The leaders, led by former Nyatike lawmaker Omondi Anyanga, stated that the collaboration between President Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is helping to alleviate poverty in Luo Nyanza.

Speaking during the burial of ODM politician Ocholla Mbuta at the weekend, Anyanga said projects like the Sh5 billion Lower Kuja irrigation scheme will turn around the economy.

“Only effective leadership accompanied by cooperation between county and national officials will liberate our people from shackles of poverty,” he said.

President William Ruto recently visited Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya, and Kisumu, where he commissioned projects across the fishing, agriculture, trade and industry, energy, health, digital economy, and roads and transport sectors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.