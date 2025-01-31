I am a yes man and cannot and will never oppose RUTO – KINDIKI declares as he tells CS JB MUTURI to resign

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has told Public Service and Human Capital Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to resign and join the Opposition instead of sabotaging President William Ruto’s government from within.
In a statement, Kindiki said it
is dishonest for a minister to fly a flag in Ruto’s government and criticize
the same government when he can effectively do so from Opposition.
As a result, he told those
opposed to the government to join the team headed by Wiper leader Kalonzo
Musyoka and do so while there.
“You cannot be a minister or an
officer flying a flag in this government and, at the same time, sabotage it,”
he said.
“Those who want to oppose the
President should leave the government and do it from outside,” he added.
At the same time, the DP told
off those advising him to criticise Ruto, saying it is not the work of the
Principal Assistant to oppose his boss. Instead, he said, his function is to
assist the Head of State execute his mandate.
Kindiki stated that he
knows and fully understands his job, which is to support, supplement, and assist
the President in delivering on his responsibilities and commitments to Kenyans.
“Those telling me to
oppose the President kama watu wengine wamekosea. Maybe they are looking for
the wrong person, not me.”
“There are characters I see advising me to oppose the President and I’m wondering: Is the work of the DP to oppose the President? Is that the job description?
"Those characters advising me
to oppose the President are addressing the wrong person. Maybe they are talking
to somebody else, not me,” he added.
