I am a yes man and cannot and will never oppose RUTO – KINDIKI declares as he tells CS JB MUTURI to resign





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has told Public Service and Human Capital Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to resign and join the Opposition instead of sabotaging President William Ruto’s government from within.

In a statement, Kindiki said it is dishonest for a minister to fly a flag in Ruto’s government and criticize the same government when he can effectively do so from Opposition.

As a result, he told those opposed to the government to join the team headed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and do so while there.

“You cannot be a minister or an officer flying a flag in this government and, at the same time, sabotage it,” he said.

“Those who want to oppose the President should leave the government and do it from outside,” he added.

At the same time, the DP told off those advising him to criticise Ruto, saying it is not the work of the Principal Assistant to oppose his boss. Instead, he said, his function is to assist the Head of State execute his mandate.

Kindiki stated that he knows and fully understands his job, which is to support, supplement, and assist the President in delivering on his responsibilities and commitments to Kenyans.

“Those telling me to oppose the President kama watu wengine wamekosea. Maybe they are looking for the wrong person, not me.”

“There are characters I see advising me to oppose the President and I’m wondering: Is the work of the DP to oppose the President? Is that the job description?

"Those characters advising me to oppose the President are addressing the wrong person. Maybe they are talking to somebody else, not me,” he added.

