Betrayal: LADY exposes her childhood friend after finding out she was having an affair with her husband (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - A heartbroken lady has called out her childhood friend for betraying their friendship after finding out that she has been having an affair with her husband.

They became friends when she was 14 years old and maintained the friendship for decades.

The childhood friend even attended her wedding and delivered a touching speech.

Taking to her X account, the disgruntled lady wrote, “Nothing worse than finding out your best friend since you were 14 years old, has been having an affair with your husband, and that’s why she always ghosted you when you were pregnant and never celebrated you - birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers.”

She further shared photos taken during her wedding two years ago where she was pictured with her childhood friend and husband and captioned them; "These pictures land really different now … The day of my wedding, your speech, just two years ago …Little did I know.”













