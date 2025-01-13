ODM MP urges CS JUSTIN MUTURI to resign after he criticized RUTO and the government he serves – You have nothing to lose!

Monday, January 13, 2025 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has asked Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to resign if he thinks the government has gone against the rule of law.
In
a social media post on Sunday, Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, told Muturi that having
served in various high-ranking government positions, he has nothing to lose as
he has already experienced it all.
The
lawmaker further claimed that the CS can only contribute to the struggle for
better governance if he steps down from his position.
"My good
friend Justin Muturi, you have served as a senior magistrate, a
member of parliament, a speaker of the National Assembly for ten years,
Attorney General, and now Cabinet Secretary. You have had it all.
"There
is nothing you lose by resigning from a government you think has gone against
the principles of social justice and rule of law. That is how you can
contribute immensely to the struggle for a better Kenya. Press conferences are
for the cowards and faint-hearted," Amisi stated.
Amisi spoke
after Muturi took issue with President William Ruto’s government's conduct as
regards abductions and other extrajudicial acts perpetrated against
civilians.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Muturi revealed that his son was abducted six months ago and that he has yet to receive any answers from Ruto and his administration regarding the incident.
