GACHAGUA is becoming popular even in Western Kenya – See how SAVULA was heckled in Kakamega after attacking him - VIDEO





Monday, January 13, 2025 - Kakamega Deputy Governor, Ayub Savula, wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled badly for attacking Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday.

The incident happened in Kakamega County where he had accompanied Governor Fernandes Barasa for a grassroots meeting.

When Savula took the microphone, he started castigating Gachagua, saying he can't oust President William Ruto from power in 2027.

The angry crowd, composed mostly of youths, began heckling him, but he managed to assert that no one in Kenya would remove Ruto from power in 2027.

Here is the video of Savula being heckled badly in his backyard for attacking Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.