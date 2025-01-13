GACHAGUA is becoming popular even in Western Kenya – See how SAVULA was heckled in Kakamega after attacking him - VIDEO

Monday, January 13, 2025 - Kakamega Deputy Governor, Ayub Savula, wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled badly for attacking Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday.
The incident happened in
Kakamega County where he had accompanied Governor Fernandes Barasa for a
grassroots meeting.
When Savula took the microphone, he started castigating Gachagua, saying he can't oust President William Ruto
from power in 2027.
The angry crowd, composed mostly of youths, began heckling him, but he managed to assert that no one in Kenya would remove Ruto from power in 2027.
Here is the video of Savula
being heckled badly in his backyard for attacking Gachagua.
Savula 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4CUAqC7Ck8— Africana (@JeptanuiChebii) January 12, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments