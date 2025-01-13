ODM lawmaker reveals why CS MUTURI is condemning RUTO – GACHAGUA in the mix.





Monday, January 13, 2025 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has revealed the reason why Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has condemned President William Ruto over the ongoing issue of killings and abductions of young Kenyans.

Muturi, in a presser on Sunday, strongly criticized the Kenya Kwanza government over the abductions.

He said young Kenyans have gone missing since the Gen Z-driven June 2024 anti-government protests.

“The cardinal duty of the state and the government is to protect the lives and livelihood of its citizens and cannot claim to be unaware of such serious breaches of the rights of Kenyans to live free from wrongful confinement and the violation of their inalienable right to life,” he said.

The CS maintained that Kenya is a democratic country and everyone is free to articulate their issues without fear.

“The youth are part of Kenyan society; we cannot just segregate them. If they have issues they want to raise with the government, let them raise them, and let us allow them to raise them,” he said.

“That is all what democracy is all about; we are a democratic country.”

Reacting to Muturi’s statement, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, stated the CS is attacking Ruto because he has sold his Democratic Party to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Alai further stated that Gachagua is set to launch the party next week.

“Justin Muturi is bitching in the media because he knows that he has sold Kibaki’s Democratic Party (DP) to Gachagua. Gachagua is to unveil the party on Wednesday next week. CS Justin Muturi believes that he will have proper support from the people if he exits acrimoniously,” Alai wrote on X.

