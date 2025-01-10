An unidentified man captured on camera being abducted in Rongai by suspected state agents in broad daylight as members of the public watch helplessly (VIDEO).





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Another abduction incident has been captured on camera, barely two weeks after President William Ruto promised to end the abductions in the country.

The victim, a middle-aged man, was accosted by plainclothes men believed to be state agents and bundled into a private vehicle with registration number KCS 079K.

The incident happened along a busy road in Rongai as members of the public watched instead of rescuing the victim, who was desperately crying for help.

The video comes at a time when cases of abductions are on the rise in the country.

The latest disappearances have primarily involved young men who have criticized Ruto online, with rights groups dismissing police denials of involvement and calling for action.

