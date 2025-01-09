NTSA impounds GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu, Money Fest, after it was filmed breaking traffic rules as a traffic police officer watched helplessly - Is it a PR stunt? (PHOTO).





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have impounded a flashy matatu belonging to President William Ruto’s son George after it was captured in a viral video breaking traffic rules.

The driver was bullying motorists along Magadi Road as a traffic police officer watched helplessly, perhaps too afraid to take action.

The video was shared widely on social media, prompting NTSA to take action.

“Update: We thank you for bringing this to our attention. The two PSVs are at the Police Station for processing and further action,’’ NTSA tweeted.

However, social media users are questioning whether NTSA is just pulling PR stunts.

The same matatu has been filmed several times flouting traffic rules.

