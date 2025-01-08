Is controversial prophet DAVID OWUOR guarded more than President RUTO? - Video raises eyebrows (Watch).

Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Controversial prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry church nearly brought business to a standstill in Nakuru City after he arrived in the city heavily guarded.
Owuor had a contingent of security guards watching over him as he made his way to his official car, a 2024 Range Rover Vogue.
He
also had an entourage consisting of flashy cars, including high-end chase cars
with blaring sirens.
An X user shared the video and captioned it, “The 2024 Vogue for the servant of God, a number of other vogues as chase cars.
"Even a president won’t be able to pull such a motorcade locally.
"The servant has good taste in cars, am not even
going to judge”.
Owuor's flashy lifestyle has always been a topic of discussion on social media.
The
prophet’s fancy lifestyle is funded by his brainwashed followers, the majority of
them being women.
Watch
the video.
The 2024 Vogue for the servant of God, a number of other vogues as chase cars 🚗— Willy Abuga (@WillyAbuga) January 7, 2025
Even a president won’t be able to pull such a motorcade locally
The servant has good taste in cars, am not even going to judge 👌 pic.twitter.com/kO9OaWrCBh
