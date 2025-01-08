Is controversial prophet DAVID OWUOR guarded more than President RUTO? - Video raises eyebrows (Watch).





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Controversial prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry church nearly brought business to a standstill in Nakuru City after he arrived in the city heavily guarded.

Owuor had a contingent of security guards watching over him as he made his way to his official car, a 2024 Range Rover Vogue.

He also had an entourage consisting of flashy cars, including high-end chase cars with blaring sirens.

An X user shared the video and captioned it, “The 2024 Vogue for the servant of God, a number of other vogues as chase cars.

"Even a president won’t be able to pull such a motorcade locally.

"The servant has good taste in cars, am not even going to judge”.

Owuor's flashy lifestyle has always been a topic of discussion on social media.

The prophet’s fancy lifestyle is funded by his brainwashed followers, the majority of them being women.

Watch the video.

