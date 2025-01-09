Former senior bishop at Prophet OWUOR’s church pays the price for exposing how he stages miracles and coerce his members to surrender their life savings - Explosive Audio.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - The arrest of a bishop last week in Nakuru has opened a floodgate of revelations about the inner workings of Prophet Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Ministry.

Bishop Faustine Ojango, a former senior member turned whistleblower, was reportedly thrown in the cells after an explosive interview in which he accused the ministry of staging miracles and coercing members into surrendering their life savings.

According to sources, the charges against him are part of a deliberate effort to silence him and protect the church’s carefully cultivated image

"Good afternoon Nyakundi. Thank you for exposing the dark and evil hidden side of Prophet Owuor. I was a member of Repentance and Holiness Ministry for over 5 years from 2012 to 2018 and I can confirm that everything Bishop Faustine Ojango said is true.

"His arrest did not surprise me because anyone who dares question or leaves the ministry immediately becomes a target.

"The interview that got him arrested revealed the shocking truth about staged miracles during the Crusades.

"It’s all a performance designed to convince new and even current followers that Owuor has divine powers. He also talked about how the church manipulates members into giving away their life savings. Members are constantly selling their property or taking loans to "honour the Prophet."

"It’s no secret that the ministry has people in positions of power who can make things happen behind the scenes.

"His arrest and the outrageous charges against him are proof of how far they are willing to go to protect their false image."

