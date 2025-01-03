Nowhere to hide for RUTO as CNN’s LARRY MADOWO and GACHAGUA call him out for lying over the abducted Kenyans – Look!





Friday, January 3, 2025 – Pressure is mounting on President William Ruto to fulfill his promise made last week to secure the release of abducted Kenyans.

This is after it emerged that the six youths who were abducted over the Christmas period are still missing after Ruto promised to have them released and ensure cases of abductions in the country come to an end.

Speaking in Homa Bay last Friday, Ruto also told parents to "take responsibility" for their children.

"We are going to stop the abductions so that our youth can live peacefully," he asserted.

Following the promise, several Kenyans have called out Ruto for failing to keep this promise.

CNN Journalist Larry Madowo called out Ruto for failing to deliver on the promise and questioned why the probe was taking longer, putting the families on hold.

Taking to his official X page, Madowo noted that while the world is celebrating a new year, families of the six abducted youths cannot celebrate peacefully because they don't know the whereabouts of their children.

"It’s been 5 days since President Ruto promised to end abductions in Kenya. Families of the dozens still missing are waiting for him to keep his word," Madowo pointed out.

On his part, Kangundo MP Fabian Kyule called on the Director of Criminal Investigations to expedite the investigation of the whereabouts of the youths who have been missing for over a fortnight now.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies also piled pressure on the President, asking him to oversee the release of the abducted youths.

Gachagua asked that the youths should be released to their families, whether dead or alive, to help promote closure.

"To live up to your words, Mr President, make sure those children are released to their parents before the New Year.

"If they are killed, release their bodies to their parents so they can bury them and have closure," the former DP said.

