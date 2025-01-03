Notorious Kalenjin fraudster nabbed by detectives after being on the run for over a year (PHOTO).





Friday, January 3, 2025 - Detectives from DCI Kilimani have arrested Meshack Kipleting Tarbei, a serial fraudster and Director of Motorshop E.A. Ltd, who had been on the run for over a year after defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money.

Kipleting, whose office was located at Marsabit Plaza along Ngong road closed shop and went into hiding with nine victims having reported his unlawful acts at Kilimani police station.



Upon receipt of the complaints, detectives sprang into action in search of the villain who was smoked out of his hideout at King Serenity Estate in Rongai where he was escorted to DCI Kilimani offices for processing pending arraignment.



Kilimani detectives believe more complainants may have made their reports on the suspect at different police stations across the Capital, and are hence consolidating the reports to ensure justice to all victims.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.