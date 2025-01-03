KALONZO and WAMALWA vow to lead mother of all protests if RUTO doesn’t order the release of all abducted Kenyans.





Friday, January 3, 2025 - Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party leader Eugene Wamalwa have issued a seven-day ultimatum to President William Ruto's government to release all individuals recently abducted or face mass demonstration

Speaking on Thursday, the two politicians said if the government fails to produce the youth allegedly abducted by the State, they will rally youths for a nationwide protest to demand justice for the victims.

“The court has given the government, specifically Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, seven days to produce the missing young people, and we want to tell President Ruto that if the seven days ultimatum lapses without any action, as opposition leaders, we are going to lead young people in the mother of all mass demonstrations to demand justice,” said Wamalwa.

Kalonzo, on the other hand, accused President Ruto of using outdated tactics to silence critics and vowed to join forces with like-minded opposition leaders to liberate Kenyans from the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“Our youth have a right under our Constitution to live in peace without being abducted or intimidated by the use of government machinery.

"I am urging the Judiciary to bring sanity in the country by protecting the rule of law and the Constitution. By next Wednesday, we will go back to the corridors of justice because Kenyans are allowed to picket,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST