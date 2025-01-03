KALONZO and WAMALWA vow to lead mother of all protests if RUTO doesn’t order the release of all abducted Kenyans.

Friday, January 3, 2025 - Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party leader Eugene Wamalwa have issued a seven-day ultimatum to President William Ruto's government to release all individuals recently abducted or face mass demonstration
Speaking on Thursday, the two
politicians said if the government fails to produce the youth allegedly
abducted by the State, they will rally youths for a nationwide protest to
demand justice for the victims.
“The court has given the
government, specifically Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Interior
Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, seven days to produce the missing young
people, and we want to tell President Ruto that if the seven days ultimatum
lapses without any action, as opposition leaders, we are going to lead young
people in the mother of all mass demonstrations to demand justice,” said
Wamalwa.
Kalonzo, on the other hand, accused President Ruto of using outdated tactics to silence critics and vowed to join forces with like-minded opposition leaders to liberate Kenyans from the Kenya Kwanza regime.
“Our youth have a right under our Constitution to live in peace without being abducted or intimidated by the use of government machinery.
"I am urging the Judiciary to bring sanity in the
country by protecting the rule of law and the Constitution. By next Wednesday,
we will go back to the corridors of justice because Kenyans are allowed to
picket,” he said.
