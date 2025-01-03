Why President RUTO is confident RAILA ODINGA will clinch the AUC Chairperson post.

Friday, January 3, 2025 - President William Ruto has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the most qualified candidate to succeed Mousa Faki as the African Union Chairperson.
Mousa Faki, who has served two four-year terms, is set to retire in February, with Raila Odinga emerging as the frontrunner to replace him.
Speaking on Thursday during the
4th edition of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival in Bondo, Siaya County, Ruto expressed
confidence that Mr Odinga's leadership will foster peace across the continent,
effectively manage conflicts, and unlock the potential of the African
Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.
"We are very confident that
the successful bid of Hon Raila is going to see the fortunes of our continent
change for the better going into the future," he said.
Ugandan President Kaguta Museveni, who also attended the event, expressed the region's support for Mr. Odinga's candidature as Chairperson of the African Union Commission
He pointed out that those in
positions of power across Africa have the authority to effect meaningful change
in the continent.
"He will help us in
brainstorming, but the real power is with us. We are in charge of these States.
We are the ones who can say we move and we move," the Ugandan leader said.
