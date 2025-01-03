Why President RUTO is confident RAILA ODINGA will clinch the AUC Chairperson post.





Friday, January 3, 2025 - President William Ruto has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the most qualified candidate to succeed Mousa Faki as the African Union Chairperson.

Mousa Faki, who has served two four-year terms, is set to retire in February, with Raila Odinga emerging as the frontrunner to replace him.

Speaking on Thursday during the 4th edition of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival in Bondo, Siaya County, Ruto expressed confidence that Mr Odinga's leadership will foster peace across the continent, effectively manage conflicts, and unlock the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

"We are very confident that the successful bid of Hon Raila is going to see the fortunes of our continent change for the better going into the future," he said.

Ugandan President Kaguta Museveni, who also attended the event, expressed the region's support for Mr. Odinga's candidature as Chairperson of the African Union Commission

He pointed out that those in positions of power across Africa have the authority to effect meaningful change in the continent.

"He will help us in brainstorming, but the real power is with us. We are in charge of these States. We are the ones who can say we move and we move," the Ugandan leader said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST