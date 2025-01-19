Notorious fraudster outshines local leaders after using his own resources to repair roads in Trans Nzoia - He is eyeing a political seat in 2027 (PHOTOs).





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Upcoming youthful politician Boniface Masete has caused a political storm after he used his own resources to repair roads in Sitatunga Ward, Cherangany Constituency, Trans Nzoia County.

Reports indicate that Masete is a notorious fraudster and may be using proceeds of crime to repair the roads as he hunts for votes ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to an X user, Boniface has been involved in fraud for years.

He is reportedly doing money laundering while masquerading as a forex trader.

The area MP and MCA are not happy after Boniface outshone them by repairing the dilapidated roads as he campaigns for a political seat in 2027.

See photos.

















Boniface lives a flashy lifestyle.

















