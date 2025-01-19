Kiambu Mungiki leader who led GACHAGUA’s attack in Limuru spotted accompanying MAINA NJENGA in Nyeri to disrupt a prayer meeting presided over by Pastor Dorcas (PHOTO).





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - A senior member of the dreaded Mungiki sect was captured on camera accompanying Maina Njenga to Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri, where they disrupted a prayer meeting presided over by Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas.

Reports indicate that the man in the trending photo is the leader of the Mungiki sect in Kiambu.

He reportedly organized goons to attack Gachagua during a burial in Limuru.

Gachagua skipped the prayer event in Nyeri after he got wind of a plan to attack him.

See his photo below.













