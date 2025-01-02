Ningenyorosha Watu Wengi Sana - SUDI says and wishes that RUTO appointed him the Interior CS to deal with those disrespecting the President mercilessly (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 2, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has slammed Kenyan youths, known as Gen Zs, for disrespecting the President and other leaders.

Speaking at a public function, Sudi urged parents to instill discipline in Gen Zs, claiming that most of them have poor upbringing.

“Parents, let’s speak to our children. Some of us were taken to Sunday school when growing up and taught how to respect our elders,” Sudi said.

Sudi added his voice on the current abductions of Kenyan youths disrespecting the President on social media and implied that the abductions were justified.

“There is no way you can post a photo of the President in a coffin and wish him death and then cry out about abductions,” Sudi said.

The vocal MP, who is among President Ruto’s close allies, said he wishes the Interior Ministry docket was assigned to him so that he could deal with those disrespecting the President ruthlessly.

