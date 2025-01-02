MAINA NJENGA’s advice to Mt Kenya residents as he declares his support for President RUTO.





Thursday, January 2, 2024 - Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has urged the Mt. Kenya electorate to support President William Ruto to help him fulfill the promises made during the 2022 presidential campaign.

Speaking at Kabiruini Grounds on December 31st, Maina, surrounded by a crowd of young men, rallied hundreds of youth to support President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Considered controversial by some quarters, Njenga stated the region must embrace President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Maina further revealed that he was in contact with key Mt Kenya figures, including former president Uhuru Kenyatta, asserting that the meeting was held with their knowledge.

"This region gave Ruto over 47% of the vote to send him to State House and we will remain in his administration.

"If one person was kicked out it doesn’t mean the whole community is out of government," he said taking a swipe at the former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Njenga accused Gachagua of misleading the region by claiming it had been abandoned by the government.

