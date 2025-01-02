DENNIS ITUMBI speaks on the alleged fallout between RUTO and KINDIKI - Addresses claims that the DP was slapped by FAROUK KIBET at State House.





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Dennis Itumbi, Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President, has broken his silence following claims of a fallout between President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Rumours of Ruto’s fall-out with Kindiki started after he skipped the New Year's Eve party hosted at Kisii State Lodge.

It was alleged that Kindiki declined to accompany the President to the event in protest against frequent harassment by his powerful aide, Farouk Kibet.

Word had it that Farouk slapped Kindiki during a meeting at State House.

Itumbi has come out to rubbish rumuors of the alleged fallout between Ruto and Kindiki.

He also denied claims that Farouk slapped Kindiki.

Taking to his X account, he tweeted, “Ati DP @KindikiKithure was slapped by Farouk. UWONGO. Ati, there is a fallout, PLEASE craft UWONGO, that lasts. The President and his deputy are busy implementing the PLAN. This year the projects and programmes, will SPEAK. 2025, we will point out your LIES real-time,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.