Newly sworn-in Agriculture CS MUTAHI KAGWE sends a direct message to Kenyans opposing RUTO and his Gov’t – You won’t believe what he told them





Sunday, January 19, 2025 – The newly sworn-in Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has urged all Kenyans to rally behind President William Ruto and his government for the sake of development of the country.

In a statement, Kagwe observed that Kenya was limping and, therefore, everyone's efforts were needed to get the country back on track.

He called on the citizenry to shelve their political differences and support Ruto in his quest to transform the country.

The CS said he would use his new capacity to contribute to the country's building.

"As I humbly take up office, I am aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

"This is an opportunity to also turn those challenges into opportunities.

"I shall, at all times, serve with diligence and integrity in observance of the constitution and in the best interests of the people of Kenya.

"I urge all of us to put our differences aside and come together to work, heal, and rebuild our nation, for that is what true leadership is. This is a New Era, a New Dawn," he said.

During his swearing-in at State House on Friday, Ruto expressed his admiration for Kagwe during his vetting by Parliament.

The president praised Kagwe for his articulate responses to questions from Members of Parliament.

The Head of State commended Kagwe’s deep understanding of the government’s vision for the ministry and expressed confidence in his leadership, stating that he would rely on him to steer the ministry forward.

Kagwe took over from Andrew Karanja, who has already been gazetted as Kenya's ambassador to Brazil.

