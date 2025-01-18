GACHAGUA now reveals the man who sent ex-Mungiki leader MAINA NJENGA to disrupt his wife’s prayer event yesterday – Look!





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua came out guns blazing after former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga stormed the prayer event organized by his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, and disrupted it.

Dorcas was hosting a prayer event in Nyeri yesterday when Maina Njenga, accompanied by youths, stormed in and disrupted the event, forcing Dorcas to vacate the event using the back exit.

She was in the company of Nyeri Deputy Governor David Wairui when they hurriedly exited.

The prayer event was happening at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri, where Dorcas was scheduled to evangelize.

While the attendants were singing songs of praise with Dorcas in the VIP tent, Maina Njenga, accompanied by youths, stormed in.

Reacting to the disruption, Gachagua accused President William Ruto and his government of orchestrating the whole fracas.

According to former DP, Ruto’s government sent Njenga to frustrate his wife. He accused the government of unleashing criminal gangs to disrupt a peaceful prayer meeting.

"Unleashing the leader of an outlawed criminal gang and his goons to disrupt peaceful prayers and desecrate the altar is the lowest any Government can go no matter the level of desperation," Gachagua said in a tweet.

Immediately after Dorcas exited, Njenga went to the tent where she was seated and took her place. This was the third time Njenga was in Nyeri within the last three weeks.

Gachagua and Njenga have always been at odds, with pundits suggesting that Njenga is being used by the government to undermine Gachagua's prominence in the Mt. Kenya region.

