Newly appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN reportedly assigns his mother-in-law a senior cop to guard her and promotes all his bodyguards - Details emerge.





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Local media reports that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recently influenced the promotion of all officers attached to him as bodyguards.

He also extended the generosity to his larger family members in the police force.

The flamboyant CS, who never shies away from showing off, also assigned his mother-in-law a senior police officer to guard her.

Further reports indicate that he is in the process of expanding his office with the hiring of a new chief of staff who initially held a senior position in the county.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.