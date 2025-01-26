Another social media personality abducted by state agents after he posted an AI-generated photo of RUTO in a coffin surrounded by his wife and children.





Monday, January 27, 2035 - An X personality has reportedly been abducted by suspected state agents, days after he posted an AI-generated photo of President William Ruto in a coffin surrounded by his wife and children.

The vocal user identified as Ash Papi on X, posted the viral photo on his X handle on January 18th.

The photo had over 1300 comments and was retweeted widely.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, the missing X personality, who is a critic of President Ruto, was abducted by two men at his shop in Bungoma town.

They handcuffed him and drove off.

His family has tried to look for him in police stations around Bungoma in vain.

They have also visited DCI headquarters to look for him but their efforts have not yielded fruits, leaving them in distress





The Kenyan DAILY POST.