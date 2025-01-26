Another social media personality abducted by state agents after he posted an AI-generated photo of RUTO in a coffin surrounded by his wife and children.

Monday, January 27, 2035 - An X personality has reportedly been abducted by suspected state agents, days after he posted an AI-generated photo of President William Ruto in a coffin surrounded by his wife and children.
The
vocal user identified as Ash Papi on X, posted the viral photo on his X handle
on January 18th.
The
photo had over 1300 comments and was retweeted widely.
According
to blogger Aoko Otieno, the missing X personality, who is a critic of President
Ruto, was abducted by two men at his shop in Bungoma town.
They
handcuffed him and drove off.
His
family has tried to look for him in police stations around Bungoma in vain.
They have also visited DCI headquarters to look for him but their efforts have not yielded fruits, leaving them in distress
