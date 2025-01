Monday, January 27, 2025 - An intoxicated city slay queen risked her life by hanging recklessly on the window of a moving BMW.

They were driving from one of the uptown city clubs in the wee hours of the morning after a drinking spree.

In the video, the woman is seen hurling insults at a group of concerned youth who pleaded with her to stop hanging out of the car window.

She eventually stopped her reckless behaviours before the car sped off.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.